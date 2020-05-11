Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,702,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,459,000.

Shares of IDLV stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $26.86. 735,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,613. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $35.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.

