Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period.

VXF traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $107.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,601. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $133.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.52.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

