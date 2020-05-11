Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 658 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,238,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.08. 775,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.41. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.