Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $2.06 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 189,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.07. 523,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

