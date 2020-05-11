Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $637,000 Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,953 shares of company stock worth $1,810,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,211. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $260.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.67. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

