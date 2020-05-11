Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Monroe Capital has a payout ratio of 103.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.9%.

Shares of MRCC stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 403,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,692. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $147.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 37.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Theodore L. Koenig purchased 28,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $259,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Steele purchased 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $34,809.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $145,129.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,095 shares of company stock valued at $327,437 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

