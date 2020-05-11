Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,187,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,580,089. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.