Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 50,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 252,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $134.23. 4,209,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,475. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

