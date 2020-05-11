Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 99.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 315,713 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 654,492 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,458 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 422,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded down $4.94 on Monday, reaching $131.27. 5,281,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,656. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.37.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

