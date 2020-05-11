Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Up 14.3%

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares were up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.19, approximately 425,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 279,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $119.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 76,249 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 4.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

