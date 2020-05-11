NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Up 12.9%

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) rose 12.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.11, approximately 747,358 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,257,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 29,848 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NanoViricides in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

About NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

