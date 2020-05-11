Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Price Up 22%

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)’s share price traded up 22% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.16, 2,517,936 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,652,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NK shares. BidaskClub raised Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 45.71% and a negative net margin of 152,997.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nantkwest by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nantkwest by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Nantkwest by 192.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

