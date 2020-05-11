Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Up 15.2%

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) shares shot up 15.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.35, 828,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 779,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 77.88% and a negative return on equity of 138.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurometrix Inc will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neurometrix stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.93% of Neurometrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurometrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

