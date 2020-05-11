New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.10. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.05 to $2.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Guggenheim upgraded New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.60 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.