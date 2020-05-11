Nomura Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Nomura reissued their hold rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $49.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.08.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,705,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,867,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89 and a beta of 2.63. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,711,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Square by 52.4% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.