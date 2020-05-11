NuShares Achieves Market Cap of $689,517.27 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $689,517.27 and $539.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016287 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

