NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.93.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,699,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,216,377. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.99 and a 200-day moving average of $243.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $324.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

