NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $7.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.50. 8,497,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,536,805. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.05. The stock has a market cap of $192.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.43.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.