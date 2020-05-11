ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $80.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average of $88.68. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.