Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 112.57%. On average, analysts expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSMT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.31. 2,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,696. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $212.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSMT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

