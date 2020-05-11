Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth about $450,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 99,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock traded up $4.35 on Monday, reaching $98.14. 590,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,516. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.39.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.