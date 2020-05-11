Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.92. 595,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,856. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 96.74, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,720,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Paylocity by 83.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

