Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.64.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.92. 595,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,856. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 96.74, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $150.73.
In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,720,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Paylocity by 83.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.