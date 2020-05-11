Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Shares Up 7.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Penumbra traded as high as $192.92 and last traded at $191.72, 374,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 322,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.07.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $1,688,323.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 571,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,940,227.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $1,376,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,622,370. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Penumbra by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.32.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

