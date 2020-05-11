PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,687 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer comprises approximately 1.5% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.37% of PerkinElmer worth $31,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.06.

PKI stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.39. 645,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,626. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $102.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

