Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 38.9% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. 18,818,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,349,516. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

