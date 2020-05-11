Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169,041 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $23,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

PSX stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,441,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,016. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

