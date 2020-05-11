Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Shares Up 11.2%

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)’s share price was up 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.37, approximately 1,349,462 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 702,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

PING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

