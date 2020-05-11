PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PPL by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,558,000 after buying an additional 5,767,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,551 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3,562.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,571,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $59,350,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,747,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

