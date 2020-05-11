Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after acquiring an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after acquiring an additional 236,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $7.92 on Monday, hitting $242.74. 2,163,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,978. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.51. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.