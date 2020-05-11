Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $78.37. 894,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,909. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.