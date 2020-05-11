Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,112,000 after buying an additional 10,326,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,188,000 after acquiring an additional 569,823 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 350,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,912,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,361,000 after purchasing an additional 125,457 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,730. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $45.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

