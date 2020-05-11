Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. First Midwest Bancorp makes up 4.0% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 56.8% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,271. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

