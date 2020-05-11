Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $660,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,906,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

