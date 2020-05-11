Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,263. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average is $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

