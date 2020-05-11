Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.5% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.71.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.36. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

