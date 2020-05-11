Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 612 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in IBM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.59. 3,533,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.90. The company has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. IBM has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IBM will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IBM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.07.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

