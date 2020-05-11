Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $180.88. 2,628,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,533. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.