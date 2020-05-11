Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Get Qualys alerts:

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.52. 909,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,762. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.25. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $111.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.81 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $1,578,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,773,737.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,184 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,482 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Qualys by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.