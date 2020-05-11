Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s share price rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.34, approximately 1,256,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 725,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

QTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $595.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

In other Quotient news, CFO Peter Buhler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 239,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Quotient by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 67,810 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

