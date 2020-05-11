Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) CEO William M. Parent Acquires 2,115 Shares

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) CEO William M. Parent purchased 2,115 shares of Randolph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $20,621.25.

Randolph Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Randolph Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $18.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $54.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Randolph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Randolph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 945.9% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 195,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 176,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNDB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.