Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Down 74.7% in April

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the April 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 74,127 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 60,438 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,005.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. 67,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,495. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

