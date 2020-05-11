RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Update

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the April 15th total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ REDU traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.00. 7,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $225.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 33.48%. On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RISE Education Cayman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 140,491 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. State Street Corp grew its position in RISE Education Cayman by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.