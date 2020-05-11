Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.36.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.79. 2,017,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,451. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

