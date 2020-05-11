Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Royal Gold from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.55.

RGLD stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,921. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.86.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 44.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

