Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Down 44.1% in April

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 598,300 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the April 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Adelphi Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,039,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,084,000 after acquiring an additional 94,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.57. 821,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,198. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYAAY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

