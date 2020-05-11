Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,290,000 shares, an increase of 154.1% from the April 15th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SABR. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.69. 10,019,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,387,000 after buying an additional 3,473,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $60,353,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sabre by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,403,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,065 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,669,000 after purchasing an additional 979,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,021,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

