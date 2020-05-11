Scharf Investments LLC Buys 9,150 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

GLD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,190,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,866,113. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

