Scharf Investments LLC Cuts Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671,773 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AON by 124.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in AON by 4.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

NYSE:AON traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,455. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

