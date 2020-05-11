Scharf Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,255 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 441,138 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 3.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $71,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTSH stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.16. 7,785,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,868. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.50. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48.
Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.
CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
