Scharf Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,255 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 441,138 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 3.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $71,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.16. 7,785,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,868. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.50. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

