Scharf Investments LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 114,921 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.39.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $9.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $558.84. 798,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $478.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

